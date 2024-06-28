Nuggets Unwilling to Assist Mavericks in Sign and Trade for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to improve the roster after reaching the NBA Finals before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics. With Luka Doncic at the helm, having defensive versatility without sacrificing shooting ability remains essential. They remain a team to watch as they pursue creative avenues to add talent.
One new option the Mavericks have become linked to is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Denver Nuggets. He is increasingly expected to leave the team after he declines a $15.4 million player option ahead of free agency. The Nuggets' front office has been prepared for Caldwell Pope's departure, with general manager Calvin Booth discussing the matter on Thursday with reporters.
"When you look at some of the teams that have been good in the past, they had to find a way to replace fourth [and] fifth starters, sixth men off the bench and still keep rolling," Booth said. "It would be nice if he's back; we'd have a lot of continuity together. But all the stuff I've looked at with lineup stuff and everything, Christian Braun is one of the best net rating guys in the league — as is KCP. So I think if [Braun is] to step into the starting lineup, I would project that we'll be OK if KCP doesn't return."
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, one challenge the Mavericks face in pursuing Caldwell-Pope is the need for a sign-and-trade deal to make it work. However, the Nuggets do not want to help a Western Conference rival add talent.
"League sources say that there would be mutual interest in free agency between Caldwell-Pope and the Dallas Mavericks … but Dallas could only get into Caldwell-Pope's projected salary range via sign-and-trade," Stein wrote. "It is believed that the Nuggets do not want to participate in a sign-and-trade with an in-conference rival — Dallas just supplanted Denver as the NBA's reigning Western Conference champion — even if that means losing Caldwell-Pope without compensation.
Other teams linked to Caldwell-Pope include the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, which have cap space and can sign him outright. However, it remains to be seen how much of a priority Caldwell-Pope will be for those teams since they are positioned to pursue more dynamic talent.
The Mavericks have continued to communicate their top priority is to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., even described to reporters by general manager Nico Harrison as "priority A and priority B" during his media exit interview. Dallas is limited to only offering the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.2 million) as a starting salary for Jones until they clear enough salary to unlock the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which the team did using trades last summer before acquiring Grant Williams.
