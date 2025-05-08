Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers will have impact lasting 'decades'
The Dallas Mavericks have been without Luka Doncic for over three months now after trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The trade is expected to have an impact on the league for many years, possibly decades, to come, according to Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale.
READ MORE: NBA legend reveals reaction to Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic trade
Doncic trade will have major impact
"Luka's relationship with Mavs general manager Nico Harrison reportedly eroded over time, if it was ever in a good spot in the first place. But even as whispers of dissent and frustration reached outer NBA circles, they never came across as "Defcon He's About To Get Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers," Favale wrote.
"Well, that is exactly what happened. The move was initially—and continues to be—viewed as perhaps the most shocking and inexplicable decision of all time. For all of his flaws, Peak Luka is a transcendent superstar. Tim Duncan and Kevin Durant are the only other players to nab as many first-team All-NBA selections (five) as Dončić before their 26th birthday.
"The irrationality of it all has led to a nasty fallout. Harrison and Mavericks team governor Patrick Dumont have each given largely incoherent justifications behind the deal. Luka's weight, work ethic and lifestyle have been dragged through the mud. Mavs fans are understandably both heartbroken and irate. And Dallas seemingly remains a blob of disorder behind the scenes.
"Ripple effects from this trade will be felt for years to come, if not decades. Luka's hobbled close to the season in L.A. may leave room to wonder whether Harrison was on to something and just poorly executed it. That possibility feels remote.
"This decision is more likely to go down as unparalleled chaotic incompetence than anything else."
In the meantime, the Mavs will hope their fortunes begin to reverse with next week's NBA Draft Lottery.
READ MORE: NBA legend reveals reaction to Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter