Dallas Mavericks 'Aiming' to Spend Much of Training Camp in Las Vegas
The Dallas Mavericks will have an untraditional preseason for the second consecutive season one year after going through a 12-day international trip that spanned Abu Dhabi and Madrid. However, the team will not be leaving North America this time.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks will conduct "a healthy portion" of their upcoming training camp in Las Vegas instead of remaining in Dallas. The team is expected to depart for Vegas shortly after media day on September 30.
“I'm told that the Mavericks are aiming to hold a healthy portion of their training camp in Las Vegas in early October after conducting the usual Media Day that every NBA team stages locally on Sept. 30,” Stein wrote.
The Mavericks' new ownership group has strong ties to Las Vegas with Governor Patrick Dumont also being the president and COO of Sands Corp.
After spending time overseas last year, the Mavericks frequently highlighted the value the team gained from a team chemistry standpoint. It appears likely the goal is to emulate a similar experience by conducting training camp elsewhere again.
The preseason schedule has yet to be released for the Mavericks' upcoming campaign. The venues the team will play at could be something to monitor given the relocation of training camp.
