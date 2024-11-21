Dallas Mavericks Trio Dubbed 'Elite' With 'Questions,' Ranks Highly in NBA
The current state of the NBA still heavily relies on strong trios holding a team together. However, not in the same way as it used to be. Instead of having three superstars for sheer talent, teams are taking a more focused approach to pairing three incredible talents that fit alongside one another.
The Dallas Mavericks have just that in Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively -- a trio that led the team to the NBA Finals a season ago and poses a legitimate building block in the league. They added Klay Thompson to the core, but the team simply doesn't function without the three aforementioned players.
ESPN recently ranked the best trios in the NBA, to which the Mavericks' trio was ranked No. 4 in the league, given the title of, "Elite, with questions."
"When Dallas acquired Irving just before the 2023 trade deadline, it was unclear how this team was going to find another building block to pair with its dynamic backcourt," ESPN wrote. "Enter Lively, who burst onto the scene as a rookie, helping Dallas reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. Doncic and Lively should be together through the rest of the decade, but Irving has a $42 million player option for next season."
The question at hand is Irving's contract, which, in all honesty, can be paired with longevity. He's been a star in the league for many years, but how many more does he have left? He's an incredibly skilled guard, which should bode well for his ability to continue making a large impact on the squad, though.
The Mavericks, anchored by Doncic and Lively, are going to be an intruiging for years, and they could be accompanied by Irving for quite a few playoff trips.
