How Will Mavericks Fare With Luka Doncic Out?
It was announced early on Thursday that the Dallas Mavericks would be without Luka Doncic for a few games due to a wrist injury he sustained against the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas said he'll be re-evaluated in a week and it's a stretch they can't afford to fall behind on.
Over the next week, the Mavericks will play the Denver Nuggets on Friday in an NBA Cup match, the Miami Heat on Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, and the New York Knicks on Wednesday, with the game against the Knicks being the only one at home. If he misses more time, the games after that are against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, November 30th, and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, December 1st.
Friday's game against the Nuggets could be interesting, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has missed the last three games due to personal reasons, and they haven't clarified his status for Friday. If he misses this game, too, the Mavericks should be able to pick up a win there. Denver is just 1-2 in the three games he's missed, including a loss to the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans.
Miami and Atlanta are two teams just below .500, while the Knicks are one of just four Eastern Conference teams with a winning record. If they could go 3-1 over these next four games, that would be a major win. Anything worse than 2-2 would be cause for concern.
If Doncic's injury does keep him out longer, the Mavericks should be able to beat the Jazz and Trail Blazers without him. Utah did just beat a Kyrie Irving-less Mavericks last week, but Dallas was also missing P.J. Washington in that game, who is back healthy.
