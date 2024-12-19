Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Clippers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

The Dallas Mavericks finally have a homestand after being on the road for basically a month

Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first half during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have played just one game since last week's loss to the OKC Thunder in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, a win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. That has given them some time to rest, recover, and prepare for four straight home games.

It'll start with two straight games against the LA Clippers, a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup, sort of. The Clippers have changed out a few big pieces from that playoff appearance, losing Paul George to the 76ers but bringing in former Maverick Derrick Jones Jr. to take his place, among a few others. They're still waiting on the return of Kawhi Leonard, who hasn't played since looking off in Games 2 and 3 of that first-round series.

LA has kept their head above water without Leonard, thanks to a massive jump in scoring from Norman Powell. He averaged 13.9 PPG last season and is up to 23.5 PPG this season, so he could be a contender for the Most Improved Player award. James Harden has also been James Harden, scoring 34 points in the first half of their most recent game against the Utah Jazz on his way to 41 points. While his age is catching up to him, he's still capable of some vintage performances.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Thursday's matchup.

Date/Time: Thursday, December 19th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 17-9, Clippers 15-12

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA/WFAA, FanDuel Sports Network -SoCal

SpreadMavericks -7

Over/Under: 227.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -275, Clippers +225

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

