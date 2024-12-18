Re-Grading Dallas Mavericks' Offseason Acquisitions
After a slow start, the Dallas Mavericks are now 17-9, having won 12 of their last 14 games. They've played just one game since losing to the OKC Thunder in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup last Tuesday, giving them some time to build more chemistry and recover from some minor ailments.
With a little more than a quarter of the season gone, let's re-grade the Mavs' offseason acquisitions of Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and Spencer Dinwiddie, who you could argue have all been upgrades over Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., and Josh Green.
Klay Thompson, B-
Thompson is averaging 14 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three-point range but has been solid overall. The shooting came and went early, which is why his grade is a little lower, but the threat of his shot has opened up so much on the inside for Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and even someone like Naji Marshall. He's shown up in big games, having two of his three highest-scoring games come against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, a good sign for the playoffs. He's also shooting 47.4% from deep since missing four games with a foot injury. He's only going to get better as he gets more comfortable with the team.
Naji Marshall, A
A lot of people were excited about the acquisition of Naji Marshall this offseason, but I don't think anybody expected what we've seen from him this season. He's averaging 11.9 PPG and 3.4 RPG while being a much better playmaker than people anticipated. He's lethal from 10 feet and in with his floater, and the three-point shot has come around, hitting 37% from deep over the last 15 games he's played in. He had a rough start to the season shooting the ball but has more 20-point games this season than he had in his career with the Pelicans. If that three-point shot continues to fall once he's back from his illness, this could easily be an A+.
Quentin Grimes, B+
Grimes had an odd start to the season, not playing many minutes and even having a DNP-CD in the first game against the Denver Nuggets. Since then, he's been great. Grimes is averaging 8.7 PPG while shooting a career-best 41.6% from three-point range and has filled in admirably as a starter when either Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic have missed games. He could still be more consistent coming off the bench, but he's more consistent than Josh Green, who he was basically brought in to replace.
Spencer Dinwiddie, B
Dinwiddie has played about as well as you could ask for from a minimum signing. He's had some outstanding games, like his 21 points and nine assists against the New York Knicks, but he's also had stinkers, like his 1/12 shooting performance against the Miami Heat. He has a high assist-to-turnover ratio, which is what you want from a bench point guard, and he still loves shooting on Dallas' rims, posting one of the better three-point percentages of his career.
