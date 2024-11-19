Mavericks vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak after beating the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder over the weekend. They'll have a decent chance to extend that to three games with a game coming up against the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas may still be without Luka Doncic, but they should be able to follow a similar game plan as against OKC, dominating the boards and letting everybody eat.
P.J. Washington likely won't have the same performance as he did against the Thunder (27 points and a career-high 17 rebounds), as it's simply not a game against the Thunder, and he's due to regress to the mean. That will likely give Naji Marshall an extra chance to shine against his former team.
New Orleans has lost seven of their last eight games, with losses to the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Paolo Banchero-less Orlando Magic, and their one win coming against the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. The Pels have been depleted with injuries already in this early season, as they'll be without at least four projected starters in this game, plus some key depth pieces.
This is the second game of NBA Group Play for both teams, with Dallas losing their first game to the Warriors while the Pels' win over the Nuggets was in Group Play.
Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's action.
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 19th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 7-7 (0-1 NBA Cup), Pelicans 4-10 (1-0 NBA Cup)
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, MavsTV, GCSEN/WVUE
Spread: Mavericks -10.5
Over/Under: 220.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -550, Pelicans +410
