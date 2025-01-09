Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Everything you need to know to watch the final matchup between Portland and Dallas this season

Austin Veazey

Dec 28, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of a four-game home stand, starting it with a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. For an encore, they get their final matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers of the season, with Dallas currently leading the season series 2-1.

Dallas is playing short-handed without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but they were still able to beat a mostly healthy Lakers team by 21 on Tuesday. P.J. Washington and Quentin Grimes stepped up in a big way by scoring the ball, but holding LA to under 100 points was the biggest reason they won. They don't have enough offense to win games in the 120s, but they give themselves a chance when their defense is as good as it was on Tuesday.

Portland is 2-3 since they beat the Mavericks on December 28th, most recently beating the New Orleans Pelicans by 19 on Wednesday. They're just 5-15 on the road this season, averaging nearly ten fewer points on the road than they do at home.

Kyrie Irving dropped 46 points in the last meeting between these two teams, but Portland still won 126-122. Dallas will need to play much better defense on Thursday night.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Thursday's matchup.

Date/Time: Thursday, January 9th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 21-16, Trail Blazers 13-23

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, WFAA, KUNP/KATU 2.2

SpreadMavericks -7.5

Over/Under: 219.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -310, Trail Blazers +250

