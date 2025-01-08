What P.J. Washington is Doing to Help Dallas Mavericks With Luka Doncic Sidelined
After losing five straight games, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, and they put together a magnificent performance. The Mavericks defeated the Lakers 118-97 to push their record to 21-16 after the five-game losing streak.
What made the victory that much more impressive is that the Mavericks are navigating life with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving sidelined with injuries. They dominated a Lakers team with a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes were superb off the bench, combining for 38 points. P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson and Spencer Dinwiddie led the starting lineup and the Mavericks had multiple strong performances leading to the win.
With the two franchise superstars sidelined, one player in particular has stepped up in a massive way, leading the locker room. After the win, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed which player that is and how he is leading the team.
“Give this group some time. This is a new group. A lot of injuries," Kidd explained. "We’re learning each other, we’re asking guys to change their role…Guys have been in a positive state, the energy is great. We believe every time that we take the floor that we can win, but also knowing sometimes you don’t, but can you learn from that. It’s a long season, so I give P.J. a lot of credit for that voice in that locker room right now of keeping guys together.”
The Mavericks need to keep their season alive until the two superstars return. They showed last season that a late-season push is enough to give them a kick to make the NBA Finals. If they can get healthy and find their form at the right time, they'll be a threat in the playoffs.
Washington leading the locker room and keeping the guys together is massive as they navigate murky waters, and the recent win over the Lakers was a massive step forward at the tail end of a losing streak.
