Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Spurs: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

The Dallas Mavericks could desperately use a win on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know for this game.

Austin Veazey

Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are back home for the first game of a back-to-back, as they'll play the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season. Dallas won the first game 120-109, but they've struggled as of late, losing their last four games, all coming in the clutch. This could be a good chance to bounce back against a team they've already beaten.

Dallas embarrassingly lost on Thursday night to the Utah Jazz, facing a late deficit of as many as 16 points, fighting all the way to take the lead with 1:33 to go, then letting the Jazz score seven points in the final 1:18 to lose the game. The Mavs have been lacking energy all season, and that game was the perfect microcosm of it. Having lost four straight, Dallas could use a win, even just for morale's sake. They will be wearing their new City Edition uniforms for the first time in this game.

The Spurs are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the LA Lakers on Friday night. Anthony Davis lit them up for 40 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James had a 15/16/12 triple-double.

Victor Wembanyama had 50 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and San Antonio seems to be playing a little better with Devin Vassell back in action. They're also playing without Gregg Popovich, who is recovering from a mild stroke.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's action.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Falls in Latest MVP Ladder

Date/Time: Saturday, November 16th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks (5-7), Spurs (6-7)

TV/Streaming: NBA TV, NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA-TV, KENS

SpreadMavericks -10

Over/Under: 225.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -480, Spurs +370

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks 'Not Concerned' With Kyrie Irving's Injury

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News