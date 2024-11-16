Mavericks vs. Spurs: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are back home for the first game of a back-to-back, as they'll play the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season. Dallas won the first game 120-109, but they've struggled as of late, losing their last four games, all coming in the clutch. This could be a good chance to bounce back against a team they've already beaten.
Dallas embarrassingly lost on Thursday night to the Utah Jazz, facing a late deficit of as many as 16 points, fighting all the way to take the lead with 1:33 to go, then letting the Jazz score seven points in the final 1:18 to lose the game. The Mavs have been lacking energy all season, and that game was the perfect microcosm of it. Having lost four straight, Dallas could use a win, even just for morale's sake. They will be wearing their new City Edition uniforms for the first time in this game.
The Spurs are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the LA Lakers on Friday night. Anthony Davis lit them up for 40 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James had a 15/16/12 triple-double.
Victor Wembanyama had 50 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and San Antonio seems to be playing a little better with Devin Vassell back in action. They're also playing without Gregg Popovich, who is recovering from a mild stroke.
Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's action.
Date/Time: Saturday, November 16th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks (5-7), Spurs (6-7)
TV/Streaming: NBA TV, NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA-TV, KENS
Spread: Mavericks -10
Over/Under: 225.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -480, Spurs +370
