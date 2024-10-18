Mavericks Waive 3 Prospects Following Preseason
The Dallas Mavericks closed their preseason with a blowout win over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks and have started to make preparations for the regular season. That means waiving players on training camp/non-guaranteed deal to finalize their roster.
Dallas announced early on Friday that they had waived A.J. Lawson, Jamarion Sharp, and Emanuel Miller. Lawson was waived a little over a week ago from his standard non-guaranteed deal and brought back on a two-way contract. It seems they want to open that spot for somebody, possibly Jazian Gortman.
Jamarion Sharp was the tallest player in college basketball last season and was a solid interior presence in the preseason, blocking six shots in four games. Seeing him added to the Texas Legends, the Mavs' G-League affiliate wouldn't be surprising.
The same goes for rookie Emanuel Miller, who had a strong start to the preseason but didn't play much in the final two games as Jason Kidd ramped up towards the beginning of the regular season. Miller played all five years of college in Texas and would probably like to stay in the state, if possible.
The opening of the two-way slot by waiving Lawson gives the Mavs some options. They could promote Gortman from his Exhibit-10 contract, or they could scour the market and see who else is waived around the league. Given how well Gortman played in the preseason though, he might become a priority for the Mavs and their front office.
