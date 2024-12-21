With Luka Doncic Out, Others Must Step Up Against Clippers
With superstar point guard Luka Doncic out for a second consecutive game against the LA Clippers, Dallas must find more production out of its bench unit and secondary players in order to enact revenge on the team that throttled them 118-95 just two nights before on December 19.
A balanced scoring attack led the Clippers over the Mavericks on Thursday, with five players in double figures. Norm Powell scored 29 points, James Harden added 24 and Ivica Zubac had 21 in a game where LA dominated the third quarter after a very close first half. Of course, Dallas also missed Doncic's co-star, Kyrie Irving, who will be back tonight for the game.
READ MORE: Mavericks Expected to be 'Buyers' on Trade Market
LA's bench outscored the Mavericks 33-16, something that has to be remedied if Dallas is going to split the series. Starting guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes combined for 9-for-24 from the field, while PJ Washington was just 5-for-13. As a team, Dallas shot below 40% for the game and a paltry 23.3% from deep.
More than anything, this Mavericks team has to create better looks, something that the return of Kyrie Irving will certainly impact positively. While Klay Thompson shined, scoring 22 points on 9-for-17, other players will have to pick up the slack that Doncic will leave behind in his absence.
READ MORE: Will Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic Play in the Second Mavericks-Clippers Game?
They must also get more from their big men – Washington's aforementioned struggles from the field combined with Daniel Gafford's 0-for-4 performance resulted in lopsided post play. While Dereck Lively II was 5-for-5 for 13 points, they allowed Zubac to dominate in the paint, as he recorded 15 rebounds.
Overall, having Irving back will make a massive difference, as they have not only a scoring threat that can create his own shot, but a player that can create for others in the pick-and-roll and provide easier looks on the interior for Dallas' bigs. While it will certainly be a difficult ask to beat the Clippers shorthanded once again, they have a much better opportunity to do so tonight versus Thursday.
READ MORE: Mavericks vs. Clippers Part 2: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.