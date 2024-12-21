Dallas Basketball

With Luka Doncic Out, Others Must Step Up Against Clippers

The superstar guard is out for the second matchup against LA.

Keenan Womack

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

With superstar point guard Luka Doncic out for a second consecutive game against the LA Clippers, Dallas must find more production out of its bench unit and secondary players in order to enact revenge on the team that throttled them 118-95 just two nights before on December 19.

A balanced scoring attack led the Clippers over the Mavericks on Thursday, with five players in double figures. Norm Powell scored 29 points, James Harden added 24 and Ivica Zubac had 21 in a game where LA dominated the third quarter after a very close first half. Of course, Dallas also missed Doncic's co-star, Kyrie Irving, who will be back tonight for the game.

READ MORE: Mavericks Expected to be 'Buyers' on Trade Market

LA's bench outscored the Mavericks 33-16, something that has to be remedied if Dallas is going to split the series. Starting guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes combined for 9-for-24 from the field, while PJ Washington was just 5-for-13. As a team, Dallas shot below 40% for the game and a paltry 23.3% from deep.

More than anything, this Mavericks team has to create better looks, something that the return of Kyrie Irving will certainly impact positively. While Klay Thompson shined, scoring 22 points on 9-for-17, other players will have to pick up the slack that Doncic will leave behind in his absence.

READ MORE: Will Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic Play in the Second Mavericks-Clippers Game?

They must also get more from their big men – Washington's aforementioned struggles from the field combined with Daniel Gafford's 0-for-4 performance resulted in lopsided post play. While Dereck Lively II was 5-for-5 for 13 points, they allowed Zubac to dominate in the paint, as he recorded 15 rebounds.

Overall, having Irving back will make a massive difference, as they have not only a scoring threat that can create his own shot, but a player that can create for others in the pick-and-roll and provide easier looks on the interior for Dallas' bigs. While it will certainly be a difficult ask to beat the Clippers shorthanded once again, they have a much better opportunity to do so tonight versus Thursday.

READ MORE: Mavericks vs. Clippers Part 2: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News