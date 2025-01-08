Dallas Basketball

Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki 'Intrigued' By Amazon Job

Dirk Nowitzki will go from the Dallas Mavericks to Amazon Prime Video in his latest venture.

Jeremy Brener

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki looks on in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has hung up his sneakers for a few years now, but now he's trading them in for a suit in the studio.

Nowitzki is set to join Amazon Prime Video's NBA coverage when the streaming service picks up basketball for the 2025-26 season.

Nowtzki spoke with NBA insider Marc Stein on the opportunity to join Amazon.

"Honestly I was just intrigued by this opportunity to really be around the game again. I think I've been out now for over five … almost six seasons now by the end of this season. And, you know, I've always loved the NBA. Obviously I still watch the Mavs all the time. I'm still a big fan. To me this is a good way to be involved still in the game and talk about the game and be part of the game. This is going to be a fun way to talk hoops," Nowitzki said via Stein.

Nowitzki will begin making appearances on Amazon's studio show in October of this year.

