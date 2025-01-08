Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki 'Intrigued' By Amazon Job
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has hung up his sneakers for a few years now, but now he's trading them in for a suit in the studio.
Nowitzki is set to join Amazon Prime Video's NBA coverage when the streaming service picks up basketball for the 2025-26 season.
Nowtzki spoke with NBA insider Marc Stein on the opportunity to join Amazon.
"Honestly I was just intrigued by this opportunity to really be around the game again. I think I've been out now for over five … almost six seasons now by the end of this season. And, you know, I've always loved the NBA. Obviously I still watch the Mavs all the time. I'm still a big fan. To me this is a good way to be involved still in the game and talk about the game and be part of the game. This is going to be a fun way to talk hoops," Nowitzki said via Stein.
Nowitzki will begin making appearances on Amazon's studio show in October of this year.
