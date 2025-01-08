Ridiculous LeBron James Dunk Goes Viral in Mavericks-Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in Dallas. Despite LeBron James entering the game on LA's injury report, he's still plenty capable of vintage highlights.
In the first quarter of the game, Max Christie had just grabbed an offensive rebound and found LeBron James cutting down the lane, who switched hands in midair to windmill slam it home over Dereck Lively II viciously. The Lakers' bench appropriately reacted, watching the 40-year-old and 22-year veteran turn back the clock for this jam.
The Mavericks are hoping to break a five-game losing streak on Tuesday as they play without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Despite this ridiculous play from LeBron James and the momentum generated from it, the Mavericks were only down three by the end of the quarter.
LeBron James had seven points in the first quarter, with his teammate Anthony Davis leading the way with 10 points.
