Mavs Donuts: Dallas Crushes Lakers, Doncic Makes History; NBA Roundup

Playoff basketball is on the horizon, and the Dallas Mavericks look prepared. Tuesday night had a few competitive moments, but the Los Angeles Lakers never had a chance as the Mavs crushed them in the first half.

Paul George returned from an elbow injury that sidelined him since December, and the Los Angeles Clippers produced a 25-point comeback over the Utah Jazz. Wednesday's edition of Mavs Donuts covers all of this at length and much, much more.

Donut 1: Mavs Crush Lakers

Powell dunks on Lakers

Usually, when the Los Angeles Lakers come to town, it's an attention-grabbing showdown between some of the NBA's best talent. This time around, though, the stars were all on one side.

The Mavericks continued their dominance at American Airlines Center by smashing the struggling Lakers 128-110. The Lakers were severely shorthanded without LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot).

Donut 2: Mavs Historic First Half Performance

In the Dallas Mavericks' 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, they scored a historic 82 of their points in the first half. It was the highest-scoring half the Lakers have allowed since relocating from Minneapolis before the 1960-61 season.

Luka Doncic set the tone for the Mavericks in the early going with 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the opening half. Dallas finished this 24-minute stretch shooting 27-48 (56.3 percent) from the floor, 12-23 (52.3 percent) on 3s, and 16-17 (94.1 percent) on free throws.

Donut 3: Kidd Calls LeBron James the GOAT

James and Kidd share a moment court-side

When discussing who is the basketball GOAT (Greatest of All-Time), James and Michael Jordan's names are always the two that pop up. They are in a tier all their own and for good reason. Although Jordan has the upper hand with six championships to James' four, James' ability to sustain his superstar prime for nearly two decades gives him a legitimate case.

Before the Mavs' latest win against the Lakers, Mavs coach Jason Kidd gave his two cents about who he thinks the basketball GOAT is.

"I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it," said Kidd. "When you look at his numbers – what he's done on and off the floor – no one's done that. You've got to put the whole package together. He's the greatest of all time.

Donut 4: Kidd for Coach of the Year?

Lakers coach Frank Vogel was asked about the job that Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has done before Tuesday's game. Vogel had nothing but good things to say about his former assistant coach.

“I think he should be Coach of the Year," Vogel said. "I don’t say that to get him fired. I say that out of love.”

Historically, a number of coaches who win the award soon find themselves out of a job a season later.

“That award is dangerous because that award leads to getting fired the next year,” Kidd said. “I’ll pass on that.”

Donut 5: Utah Chokes vs. LA Clippers

George strips Mitchell

As the Mavs took care of their own business, the Utah Jazz (45-31) did the exact opposite. Utah was up by 25 points against the Los Angeles Clippers (37-39) in the third quarter on Tuesday but lost the game 121-115. Paul George made a triumphant return from a three-month injury absence to put up 34 points in 31 minutes.

Donut 6: Luka "Flash" Doncic

When the Lakers announced James and Davis wouldn't play vs the Mavs on Tuesday night, most figured it'd be a scheduled victory for Dallas. However, those people probably didn’t anticipate Doncic recording the fastest 30-point triple-double in NBA history.

Donut 7: On this Day - Streaking Celtics

Boston Garden was a magical place in the 80s.

On March 30, 1986, the Boston Celtics tied an NBA record with a 122-117 win over New Jersey. The win was Boston’s 27th consecutive at home, tying a single-season record that was set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1950.

The Celtics eventually extended that record to 38 consecutive wins at home - which was over a span of two seasons - before finally falling to Washington on Dec. 2, 1986.

Donut 8: Dwight Powell is Better Than You Think

Powell playing defense on Gobert

Dwight Powell's physical makeup may not be intimidating, but his effort should. In an era where players seldom get their hands dirty, Powell's mittens might as well be covered in mud.

The hustle-hard nature of a Stanford grad invokes memories of Dennis Rodman. Come postseason, Powell lengthening possessions by exerting maximum effort, ultimately providing Luka Doncic another shot at a step-back 3-pointer, makes for a valued asset.

Donut 9: Giannis' Game-Winning Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a real MVP candidate, despite not being viewed as the favorite.

Regardless of voter fatigue, the reigning 2021 NBA Finals MVP is blocking the competition with furious intent. Tuesday evening saw the Milwaukee Bucks take down the Philadelphia 76ers 118-116 with Antetokounmpo blocking fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid to seal the win.

Donut 10: Micahel Porter Jr. Suffers Setback

Having not played since last November, Michael Porter Jr. was reported by ESPN to return in March. However, according to the Denver Post, Porter Jr. suffered a "minor" setback during rehab for his back injury. However, the Nuggets will still be a tough out in the playoffs since they have reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Donut 11: Lakers on the Verge of Missing Play-In Tournament

Despite the head-scratching trade for Russell Westbrook, the season seemed salvageable. However, piling on the injuries to James and Davis, Westbrook's refusal to change, overall confusing roster construction, and the overall bad vibes in LA, missing the postseason will play as the proverbial nail in the coffin for an otherwise disastrous season. Currently out of the play-in picture, will the Lakers play their wack back into the playoff picture?

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

The Mavericks take off for their final road trip of the season, playing in an important matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Mavs are looking for success away from the friendly confines of American Airlines Center in Dallas - where they are 19-4 in their last 23 games - on the second night of a back-to-back.

After a smashing of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Dallas is fully controlling the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. With just six games remaining in the regular NBA season, the Mavs own a two-game lead over the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets in the standings. Dallas is just one game back of the Golden State Warriors for the third seed and could overtake them tonight (with a Dallas win and Warriors loss to Phoenix Suns.)