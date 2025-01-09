Mavs Praised For P.J. Washington Trade
It's been almost a year since the Dallas Mavericks acquired P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets, and the deal has been favorably viewed since it happened.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes re-graded the trade and gave the Mavs an "A" for their return.
"Though he wasn't the biggest name traded last season, Washington made a massive difference in the outcome of the 2023-24 season," Hughes writes. "The Mavericks went 21-9 after the trade deadline, the third-best mark in the league during that span.
"Washington shot a middling 34.8 percent from deep during the Mavs' run to the 2024 Finals, but they might not have gotten past the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round if he hadn't canned 46.9 percent of his treys in that series."
Washington has made massive improvements on the defensive end, and that has carried into this season.
If he continues to grow along his current trajectory, Hughes might be willing to add on a plus to his grade in a future evaluation.
