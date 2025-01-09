Dallas Basketball

Mavs Praised For P.J. Washington Trade

P.J. Washington being traded to the Dallas Mavericks has worked out well for the team.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been almost a year since the Dallas Mavericks acquired P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets, and the deal has been favorably viewed since it happened.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes re-graded the trade and gave the Mavs an "A" for their return.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Among Key Players Out for Mavericks-Trail Blazers

"Though he wasn't the biggest name traded last season, Washington made a massive difference in the outcome of the 2023-24 season," Hughes writes. "The Mavericks went 21-9 after the trade deadline, the third-best mark in the league during that span.

"Washington shot a middling 34.8 percent from deep during the Mavs' run to the 2024 Finals, but they might not have gotten past the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round if he hadn't canned 46.9 percent of his treys in that series."

Washington has made massive improvements on the defensive end, and that has carried into this season.

If he continues to grow along his current trajectory, Hughes might be willing to add on a plus to his grade in a future evaluation.

READ MORE: NBA Analyst Re-Grades Mavericks' Trade for Daniel Gafford

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News