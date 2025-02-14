Mavs staying afloat despite Luka Doncic trade, Anthony Davis injury
The Dallas Mavericks appear to be a burning inferno right now, just don't tell the players on the roster.
The Mavs have won five of their last six and enter the All-Star break at No. 8 in the Western Conference, only 4.5 games back of the No. 4 seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey praises the Mavs over their work during a difficult time.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks executive goes off on Patrick Dumont over Luka Doncic remarks
Mavs keep trucking along
"Dallas is 5-1 since the deadline. And it's getting huge, borderline random contributions from all over the roster," Bailey writes.
"Dante Exum led the way in scoring in the most recent victory against the Miami Heat with 27 points. Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards have both led the team in a game in rebounding. Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the team in assists in Wednesday's win over the Golden State Warriors.
"The constants throughout have been Kyrie Irving (who missed Thursday's win, but is averaging 26.0 points since the break) and Max Christie, who came over in the Luka deal and has scored in double figures in every game he's played as a Maverick.
"It still feels like Dallas' chances at legitimate title contention decreased after the trade, but this at least has to feel good for his former supporting cast that has caught plenty of verbal strays over the last week and change."
Things won't be easy for the Mavs in the long run, but if they can find a way to keep pace in the West while they are dealing with these injuries, Dallas could find itself in a good spot once the size on the roster comes back stronger.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks receive grim news on starting center's latest injury
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter