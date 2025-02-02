Dallas Basketball

Mavericks GM explains shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap with Lakers

This explanation probably isn't the one that Mavericks fans want to hear.

Austin Veazey

Sep 30, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks made arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history on Saturday night/Sunday morning, sending Luka Doncic in a package to the Los Angeles Lakers for a return that involved Anthony Davis and a future first-round pick. It was such a surprising trade that everyone thought ESPN's Shams Charania was hacked, and other people at ESPN had to confirm it was real.

Nico Harrison, the General Manager of the Dallas Mavericks, explained the decision to ESPN, per Tim MacMahon: "I believe that defense wins championships. I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Were the Mavericks Not Already in "Win-Now" Mode?

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during game four 2024 NBA Finals
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Harrison explaining this as a move that helps the Mavericks win now seems... wrong? Dallas just made the NBA Finals last season and was on pace to win 60 games before Doncic went down with his calf strain injury on Christmas Day. They built this roster around Doncic's skillset, and this was very easily the best team he's had since he's been in the NBA.

Doncic dragged a bad Mavericks roster to the Western Conference in 2022. They retooled around him after losing Jalen Brunson for nothing by getting Kyrie Irving and more to win the conference finals in 2024, and now they have a severely underwhelming trade package for one of the best players in the NBA before he even hits his prime.

This also doesn't really help them build for the future. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are both in their 30s, they only got one future first-round pick, and Max Christie's ceiling isn't that high.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

