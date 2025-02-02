Mavericks GM explains shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap with Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks made arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history on Saturday night/Sunday morning, sending Luka Doncic in a package to the Los Angeles Lakers for a return that involved Anthony Davis and a future first-round pick. It was such a surprising trade that everyone thought ESPN's Shams Charania was hacked, and other people at ESPN had to confirm it was real.
Nico Harrison, the General Manager of the Dallas Mavericks, explained the decision to ESPN, per Tim MacMahon: "I believe that defense wins championships. I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
Were the Mavericks Not Already in "Win-Now" Mode?
Harrison explaining this as a move that helps the Mavericks win now seems... wrong? Dallas just made the NBA Finals last season and was on pace to win 60 games before Doncic went down with his calf strain injury on Christmas Day. They built this roster around Doncic's skillset, and this was very easily the best team he's had since he's been in the NBA.
Doncic dragged a bad Mavericks roster to the Western Conference in 2022. They retooled around him after losing Jalen Brunson for nothing by getting Kyrie Irving and more to win the conference finals in 2024, and now they have a severely underwhelming trade package for one of the best players in the NBA before he even hits his prime.
This also doesn't really help them build for the future. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are both in their 30s, they only got one future first-round pick, and Max Christie's ceiling isn't that high.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving 'stunned' by Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap between Mavericks & Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter