Dereck Lively II's Updated Injury Status For Mavericks-Suns
The Dallas Mavericks already received unfortunate injury news this week, losing Luka Doncic for at least a month due to a left calf strain. Then, Dereck Lively II popped up on their injury report for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a hip contusion, the first night of a back-to-back on the road.
With tip-off nearing, the Mavericks have updated Lively's status to OUT.
Lively missed four games with a shoulder sprain early in the season, then missed one against Portland due to an illness. He's started the last 18 games he's been available for, helping to stabilize a defense that has had some iffy moments. He's averaging 8.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 1.6 BPG in his second season out of Duke.
Dereck Lively's injury was likely sustained late in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves when Lively was trying to control a rebound. Minnesota's Mike Conley dove for the ball and connected with Lively's hip. No foul was called, but Lively grimaced in pain as he fell to the ground before getting up and trying to run it off, but clearly with a small limp.
Phoenix will be without Grayson Allen, Devin Booker, and Bol Bol in this contest, while Dallas will be without Doncic and Dante Exum.
