Heat's Pat Riley Shoots Down Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors Amid Mavericks Smoke
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has made it known that he'd like to be traded before this year's trade deadline, with the Dallas Mavericks being one of the four Western Conference teams he'd be interested in. For there to be a trade, though, both sides have to be willing to play ball, and it doesn't seem as if the Heat are willing to trade their best player as of now.
Pat Riley, Miami's team president, released a statement on Thursday afternoon about Jimmy Butler's situation and shooting down the rumors, calling it a "distraction."
"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler," Riley said via the Miami Heat's X/Twitter.
Butler was away from the team for two games before being ruled out of Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic, listed as "return to competition reconditioning." He also didn't attend the team's Christmas party, though that was said not to be due to the trade rumors.
It would've already been nearly impossible for the Mavericks to make any trade for Butler without sacrificing a star like Kyrie Irving or a good chunk of their depth. Even with the recent injury of Luka Doncic, panicking and bringing in Butler would be a severely short-sighted move. Now, with Riley seemingly not wanting to discuss any potential deal, Dallas can focus on other moves to secure the back end of the roster.
Butler is averaging 18.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.9 APG for Miami this season. The Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns have also been mentioned as preferred destinations, with the Warriors and Suns seeming like the favorites.
