Dallas Basketball

Dirk Nowitzki's advice for star Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

The greatest player in Mavericks history is looking forward to watching Cooper Flagg in Dallas.

Austin Veazey

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dirk Nowitzki is looking forward to watching star rookie Cooper Flagg on the Dallas Mavericks. The fanbase needed a saving grace after Nico Harrison dumped Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Flagg projects to be the type of star to help with that.

In anticipation of Dirk Nowitzki's seventh annual charity tennis event, one that Flagg has signed up for, Nowitzki was asked if he had any advice for the young 18-year-old.

"I’m not quite sure I can help him with advice," Nowitzki said to the Dallas Morning News. "The only thing is keep your eyes and ears open. Keep learning from your veterans. He’s got some incredible players on the team now with Kyrie [Irving], obviously Klay [Thompson]. AD’s [Anthony Davis] been around forever.

Dirk Nowitzki
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; NBA former player Dirk Nowitzki greets court side guests before the women’s 3x3 basketball semifinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 1. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki's revealed connection with Cooper Flagg is just what Mavs fans needed

"There’s so much knowledge there that he can tap into and learn from. Ask questions. How are their pregame routines? What do they eat? How do they prepare for events? What do they do with appearances? How do they interact with the media?

"...I think that’ll be my advice. Learn as much as you can. Soak it all up and eventually use it and find your own routine. Find your own way of leading. I don’t think there’s just one way to do it. I think a team can see through some stuff if they think, ‘This is not him.’ or ‘This is fake.’ You want to be as natural as possible and be yourself and find your own way of leading.

"But at the beginning, it’s all about learning and keeping your eyes and ears open. There will be some tough times. It’s not an easy transition. It’s the best league in the world. Work through the kinks and go from there."

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg's Fit With Mavericks Isn't Crystal Clear

There are some obvious question marks about Flagg's fit with the Mavericks. Jason Kidd wants him to be a playmaker and lead initiator until Kyrie Irving returns, and he may not be ready for that from the first day. There will be some kinks to work out, as Nowitzki said.

The three-point shot for Flagg has to be better developed, and he may have a tough time as an on-ball defender early in his career against smaller guards, but there isn't an obvious point-of-attack defender on this roster for the main rotation.

READ MORE: Jason Kidd gives Mavericks fans insight into what turned 2011 NBA Finals around

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News