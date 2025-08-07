Dallas Basketball

Doubts placed on Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg trio with Mavericks

Can the Dallas Mavericks win a championship with this trio?

Austin Veazey

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

On paper, the Dallas Mavericks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and the recent first overall pick Cooper Flagg. But will it be a successful grouping?

ESPN recently polled a panel of NBA writers, editors, and analysts for their opinions of the Mavericks, including asking the question of how many playoff series this trio will win together. 65.4% of the panel has them winning two or fewer playoff series.

Of that breakdown, 7.7% of the panel believes they won't win a single series, 30.8% have the trio winning one, and 26.9% have them winning two.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks predicted to have disappointing 2025-26 season

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Between Irving rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in March and the fact that he and Davis are 33 and 32 years old, respectively, the smaller estimation would seem rooted in logic," ESPN's Chris Herring wrote. "From an age perspective, the veterans are likely to exit their physical prime in the near future.

"The window for the Mavericks to win is now. But Irving figures to need time to round into form once he's back. Similarly, Flagg, despite his talent and skill, is still a rookie -- a stage at which even the most polished players tend to struggle some or hit an eventual first-season wall.

"Of course, things won't be limited to this season alone. But the sooner the Mavs can land a series victory with this core -- and the sooner they can enjoy good enough health to have all three of that group together on the court -- the better it bodes for their chances of beating out the panel's estimate."

How Long Will Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis be Together?

The important part of answering this question is realizing how small a window the Mavericks have with this core. Kyrie Irving is 33 years old and coming off an ACL injury, and Anthony Davis is 32 with an extensive injury history. Betting on them to stay in their primes for the remainder of their contracts (both players have two years remaining plus a player option) is a risky bet.

It'd be fair to wonder if the Mavericks even make the playoffs this season, which will all depend on if and when Irving returns. That factors into ESPN's count for guessing how many series the Mavericks will win with this current core.

A lot will hinge on the 2026-27 season, when everyone will hopefully be healthy. If they are, and the roster works like they want it to, then they should be able to win a few playoff series that year. But there are also worries about this roster having enough playmaking, perimeter defense, and shooting to be successful in today's NBA.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Anthony Davis still ranked among best players in Western Conference

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News