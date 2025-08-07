Doubts placed on Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg trio with Mavericks
On paper, the Dallas Mavericks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and the recent first overall pick Cooper Flagg. But will it be a successful grouping?
ESPN recently polled a panel of NBA writers, editors, and analysts for their opinions of the Mavericks, including asking the question of how many playoff series this trio will win together. 65.4% of the panel has them winning two or fewer playoff series.
Of that breakdown, 7.7% of the panel believes they won't win a single series, 30.8% have the trio winning one, and 26.9% have them winning two.
"Between Irving rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in March and the fact that he and Davis are 33 and 32 years old, respectively, the smaller estimation would seem rooted in logic," ESPN's Chris Herring wrote. "From an age perspective, the veterans are likely to exit their physical prime in the near future.
"The window for the Mavericks to win is now. But Irving figures to need time to round into form once he's back. Similarly, Flagg, despite his talent and skill, is still a rookie -- a stage at which even the most polished players tend to struggle some or hit an eventual first-season wall.
"Of course, things won't be limited to this season alone. But the sooner the Mavs can land a series victory with this core -- and the sooner they can enjoy good enough health to have all three of that group together on the court -- the better it bodes for their chances of beating out the panel's estimate."
How Long Will Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis be Together?
The important part of answering this question is realizing how small a window the Mavericks have with this core. Kyrie Irving is 33 years old and coming off an ACL injury, and Anthony Davis is 32 with an extensive injury history. Betting on them to stay in their primes for the remainder of their contracts (both players have two years remaining plus a player option) is a risky bet.
It'd be fair to wonder if the Mavericks even make the playoffs this season, which will all depend on if and when Irving returns. That factors into ESPN's count for guessing how many series the Mavericks will win with this current core.
A lot will hinge on the 2026-27 season, when everyone will hopefully be healthy. If they are, and the roster works like they want it to, then they should be able to win a few playoff series that year. But there are also worries about this roster having enough playmaking, perimeter defense, and shooting to be successful in today's NBA.
