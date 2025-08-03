Mavericks star Kyrie Irving makes major personal announcement
Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has a lot of free time on his hands this offseason after ACL surgery, so he's going to use it to earn his degree.
Irving tore his ACL in early March against the Sacramento Kings, but he didn't have it operated on until April. He's been making the most of his time off, constantly streaming on Twitch, playing games, reacting to old highlights, talking ball, and much more.
READ MORE: Are Dallas Mavericks overrated or underrated heading into 2025-26 season?
Irving recently revealed one of his goals this offseason, and that's to go back to school.
"Pretty soon, I’ll be back in school, bro, I’m gonna go get my degree," Irving said on a recent livestream with the popular creator, Kai Cenat. "For me, I want to participate in a lot of the larger conversations... I want to be able to not only just read my contracts, but I want to be able to help others. I want to be able to give you sound advice that comes from not just lived experience, but from education.”
Cenat recently did a "streaming university" full of content creators in a fake school-like situation, which is likely why Irving brought it up on his stream.
Irving spent one year at Duke in college, one of the best places one could possibly earn a degree from, but it's unclear if he plans to go back there or to continue his degree elsewhere. He only played in 11 games for the Blue Devils, suffering a foot injury that cost him most of the season.
When Will Kyrie Irving Return for the Dallas Mavericks?
Irving's return to action is still up in the air right now, and when he'll return depends on who you ask. He said on stream a month or two ago that he isn't guaranteed to be back before the playoffs because he wants to make sure he's 100% healthy, as he should. He's a smaller guard getting up there in age, and someone who relies on his quickness and shiftiness. There's no reason for him to return until he's ready.
Nico Harrison said at the NBA Summer League that he believes Irving is ahead of schedule, saying that he's rehabbing multiple times per day, and that matches the initial reports earlier in the offseason that Irving could be back by January or February.
Mark Cuban matched those sentiments when he said he expects Irving back this season because Irving "lives to ball and he’s not gonna take time off if he doesn’t have to."
READ MORE: NBA insider provides Luka Doncic update on feelings about Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter