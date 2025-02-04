Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards feels bad for Luka Doncic after Mavericks-Lakers trade
The Dallas Mavericks sent the NBA into a frenzy when they traded the megastar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a return including Anthony Davis. Some have already called it the most shocking trade in NBA history, and it also has some players on their toes.
One such player is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who lost to the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals last season. He was asked about the crazy trade Monday night after Minnesota's loss to the Sacramento Kings.
"They say nobody knew about the trade, yeah, so that's crazy," Edwards started. "At 25 [years old]. They trade probably the best scorer in the NBA at 25. And he didn't know about it. It's a lot more digging somebody's gotta do to find out why he got traded 'cause you don't just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals, you know what I'm saying? I feel bad for Luka, man. I saw something on YouTube saying he just bought a crib and everything in Dallas, that sucks, man... I'm scared. Tim [Connelly, President of Basketball Operations for the Timberwolves], if you're gonna trade me, let me know."
The Mavericks and Timberwolves were supposed to be one of the up-and-coming rivalries for the next decade in the NBA after the two played in last season's Western Finals, a big reason why the two matched up on Christmas Day. That lost a lot of steam with this surprising trade, as Luka Doncic was the main one terrorizing Timberwolves players and fans in that series. He was seen barking at their fans on multiple occasions, screamed at Rudy Gobert after the game-winner in Game 2, and is just an all-around nightmare to play against.
Dallas and Minnesota could go on to have great battles in the postseason in the future, but it may not have the same juice it had last season. Edwards is 23 years old and is the face of his franchise. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are both on the wrong side of 30. The teams are just on different timelines because of this trade now.
