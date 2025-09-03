What PJ Washington’s new deal really means for the Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks finally re-signed forward P.J. Washington to a new four-year deal worth $90 million, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania. Washington was extension eligible as of Friday, August 29th, and it took them a few days to iron out the details.
The new deal locks Washington in through the 2029-30 season at an average value of $22.5 million, a fair value for both sides. How those numbers are structured though will be interesting to find out.
Because of the price increase, P.J. Washington is not trade eligible for six months, which would be at the beginning of March, about a month after the trade deadline, so Washington will be here to stay for at least the 2025-26 season. There was some speculation that the Mavs could look to move him for additional backcourt help, but those will have to wait for at least another year.
That is the opposite of what happened with Daniel Gafford, whose new contract allows him to still be traded immediately. If the Mavericks decide to make a trade, Gafford is the player with the most value where the Mavs would consider moving him. They have a deeo frontcourt, and players lika Jaden Hardy or Dwight Powell won't have any trade value.
One More Expiring Contract Off the Books for the Mavericks
With P.J. Washington locked in long-term, the Mavericks only have three players on expiring contracts this season: Brandon Williams, Dwight Powell, and the recently signed Dante Exum.
If Exum can perform how he did in the 2023-24 season, when he was able to play in 55 games, he could be in line for a slight pay increase. His secondary ball-handling and play-making, paired with his newly developed three-point shot and solid perimeter defense makes him a useful player. But if he can't stay healthy, he may be a minimum contract for the rest of his career.
The Mavericks were scolded for the way they handled Brandon Williams' end-of-season contract last year, as it only has the one additional season on it. It's phenomenal for Brandon Williams, who showed real potential at the end of last season, but it could force the Mavericks to let go of a talented young player before they should.
