Former Mavericks NBA champion compares Luka Doncic to Lakers icon Magic Johnson
Tyson Chandler was a major piece of the lone championship in Dallas Mavericks history, anchoring the defense of a team that shut dwn the first year of the Miami Heat's Big 3.
He was in Manchester for Basketball Without Borders Europe camps, the first time it had been held in the United Kingdom, and he spent time speaking on the excellence of ex-Maverick Luka Doncic, comparing him to Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
“Luka was one of the best players I’ve ever seen on the court and in practice," Chandler started, via Eurohoops.net. "Of course, we all see what Luka does in the game, but I’m speaking about practice, because it’s very difficult to impress your peers. Luka does things that I’ve never seen before. That’s difficult.
"I’ve been around the game for a long time, and there are very few special players that will show you some things that you’ve never seen before. And Luka was one of those players. I would always call him Luka Magic because he reminded me of a European version of Magic Johnson.
"This new age, Luka is his own player, but Magic was the older generation of somebody with a smile that was the killer. They’d come out there and destroy you, win games, but with a big smile. He’s just such a joy to watch, and I love watching him. Nothing but great things to say about Luka.”
Chandler has spent time as a player development coach with the Mavs for the last few seasons, playing a big role in the growth of players like Dereck Lively II. So he saw up close what Doncic does in practice, and the "killer" he can be in games, like his iconic game-winner over Rudy Gobert in the 2024 Western Conference Finals.
Tyson Chandler's Unheralded Career
Tyson Chandler didn't have as good of a career as he could've had, but he still had a great one. The early portion of his career was muddied by the Chicago Bulls taking him and Eddy Curry, two high-school seven-footers, within the first four picks of the 2001 NBA Draft. Those teams were just too young and had no leadership. even if they were talented.
He started to find his footing with Chris Paul on the New Orleans Hornets, blossoming into a rim-protecting lob threat. He was nearly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they negated the trade after failing Chandler on a physical. He instead ended up in Dallas, where he played a key role in beating OKC in the 2011 playoffs.
Chandler also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 with the New York Knicks and made All-NBA Third Team. He then evolved into a key veteran presence in the locker room, which led to his post-playing presence as a player development coach.
