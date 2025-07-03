New LeBron James update amid Mavericks rumors
LeBron James has been the hottest name on the rumor mill this week after he opted into his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. His agent, Rich Paul, released a statement to ESPN stating that they wanted to win now, recognizing the challenge of the Lakers wanting to build around Luka Doncic for the future and still being at a championship level now.
It sounded an awful lot like James' camp was saying, "Build a good team or we're finding a way out of here." Almost instantly, the Dallas Mavericks were connected as a team that would show interest in James if he were to become available.
ESPN's Dave McMeniman provided an update on the situation, saying there's only one way the Mavericks will be interested in the four-time MVP and champion.
"Dallas, I'm told that they'd only in LeBron in a buyout situation."
It still remains unlikely that James moves on from the team, as Rich Paul said to NBA insider Chris Haynes that none of those discussions have happened between the Lakers and LeBron's camp yet. They're keeping an eye on the moves that the team makes this offseason, and while losing Dorian Finney-Smith was a big blow, Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia are solid additions.
What would likely make any movement difficult, as McMenamin pointed out, is that LeBron's son is on the team. LeBron would probably like to keep playing with Bronny, so that would make it seem like a trade is their preferred option, but a lot of teams won't want to match the $54.5 million combined salaries of LeBron and Bronny. In the Mavericks' case, it would take four players to match that salary. That may be too much for them.
