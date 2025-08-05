Ex-Mavs coach breaks silence, reveals reason for leaving after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Marko Milic was an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks for a few years. Then, the Luka Doncic trade happened, with Nico Harrison sending the superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers on a whim.
Milic left the team soon after and has since admitted that it was an emotional time for him in an interview with SIOL.net.
"Even though it's a job, you're still emotional at the end. The three years with Luka in Dallas were very beautiful for me, we were in the [Finals], Luka was the league's top scorer, being part of his coaching staff together with Anžet Maček was a real privilege and joy for me. After the end of such stories, one needs some time, but now our heads are elsewhere," Milic said.
READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks coach sounds off on Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, calls out Americans
Just like every Dallas Mavericks fan, Milic was likely stunned at the sudden turn of events for the franchise. Milic is a Slovenian native, like Doncic, and getting to work with him in the NBA was a dream. He was aware that a reunion with Doncic in Los Angeles was unlikely, revealing, "Coaches do not switch during the season because they all have their own staffs. They did not show interest in the summer."
Milic has now rejoined the Slovenian national team program, helping their junior national teams. It's a role he was in before his NBA coaching stint. He still hopes he can get back in the NBA one day.
"You never know what can happen in the future," Milic said, "because even before that I never knew that after so many years I would return to the NBA in this way and have the opportunity to work with Luka as the best offensive basketball player in the world. Now I am focused on the national team and the youth, we will see what the future brings."
Luka Doncic's New Lakers Contract
Doncic just signed a new three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers, allowing him to renegotiate a five-year, $418 million deal in a few years. That will help recoup the money lost from the Dallas Mavericks trading him before he could sign a supermax extension in town.
Even if Doncic wants to end up somewhere else eventually, which doesn't seem like the case, it's hard to envision him asking out before he lands that new contract. He's a loyal player who wanted to play for the Mavs for the rest of his career, and it seems he'll do the same for the Lakers.
READ MORE: Mavericks announce special preseason game vs. defending NBA champion Thunder
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter