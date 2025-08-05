Dallas Basketball

Mavericks announce special preseason game vs. defending NBA champion Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will play in a unique preseason game.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams defends Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams defends Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for the preseason against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they will play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Oct. 6.

Mavericks CEO Rick Welts and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker released a statement regarding the news of the game.

“As we head into this upcoming season, playing in Fort Worth is the perfect opportunity to engage all of our fans across the metroplex,” Welts said h/t NBCDFW contributor Dominga Gutierrez. “This partnership with our neighbor city reinforces our commitment to bringing exciting Mavericks basketball to the entire North Texas community.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder to Dickies Arena for this headline preseason matchup,” Parker said h/t Gutierrez. “Fort Worth continues to shine as a premier destination for world-class sports and culture — from professional rodeo and NCAA championships to now NBA basketball. We look forward to the excitement, energy, and visitors this game will bring to our vibrant city.”

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Thunder, Mavericks to meet in Fort Worth

The preseason is a great chance to bring basketball to cities and areas that don't see regular NBA basketball. For the Mavs specifically, it's a great way to get the other side of the DFW involved with the team.

It remains to be seen if NBA MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play, but the Mavs will likely have No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg on the floor.

Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. Brener graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management.

