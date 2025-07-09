Ex-Maverick compares Cooper Flagg's situation to Tim Duncan
Cooper Flagg considers it a blessing that the Dallas Mavericks drafted him. He's not accustomed to losing and was afraid that going to a team that had been tanking would be bad for him. The Mavericks jumping all the way up from 11th to 1st puts him in a situation where he can win right away while being surrounded and mentored by future Hall of Famers.
He's joining a team led by Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (once he returns from injury), has Klay Thompson on the wing to learn from, and will be coached by Jason Kidd. That is at least four Hall of Famers willing to teach him all they know as they pursue a championship.
READ MORE: New details revealed in Kyrie Irving's latest contract with Mavericks
That has led former Dallas Maverick Devin Harris to make a bold claim about Flagg's situation, saying it's the best situation any first pick has had in nearly 30 years.
“It’s the best situation for a No. 1 pick since Tim Duncan in San Antonio (in 1997),” Harris answered at a Hoop Camps in Prestonwood. “I think it’s a perfect situation for him.”
Duncan also went into a rare situation with the San Antonio Spurs. Superstar David Robinson had played just six games in the 1996-97 season, and the Spurs won the lottery to select Duncan, who ended up being one of the ten best players in NBA history. That team also had key players such as Avery Johnson, Jaren Jackson, and Sean Elliott (who only played about half of the 1997-98 season).
You can argue Flagg has an even better situation than that. Anthony Davis isn't quite the offensive force that David Robinson was, but his defensive impact is special. And Kyrie Irving will come back at some point. Flagg likely isn't the player that Duncan was, as it would be a lot to ask of him to be an All-NBA First Team selection as a rookie, but he can play a big role on this team immediately.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg set to make NBA history with Lakers’ Bronny James
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter