Ex-Mavericks, Pistons sharpshooter signing with Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have had an impressive start to the free agency period. They started by trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick in 2032 to the Brooklyn Nets to bring in Cam Johnson, a move that saved them more than $17 million and gives them arguably a better fit alongside Jokic.
With that saved money, they were able to bring back Bruce Brown on a minimum deal, who helped them win the championship in 2023, and they traded Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings for Jonas Valanciunas, a much-needed backup center for Jokic.
They've added further to their depth by now using some of their saved money to sign Tim Hardaway Jr., per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania. Hardaway was a key piece to the revival of the Detroit Pistons last year, shooting about 37% from three, averaging 11 PPG.
Hardaway was salary-dumped to the Pistons last year by the Dallas Mavericks, along with three second-round picks, which brought the Mavs Quentin Grimes. That move looked genius by Dallas until Nico Harrison traded him for Caleb Martin at the trade deadline, giving the Philadelphia 76ers their second-round pick back in this year's draft, which became the 35th overall pick, and Martin was basically useless for the Mavs on the court.
The Denver Nuggets wanted to prioritize shooting this offseason, and Hardaway can give them exactly that. The fewer shots he has to create for himself, the better, and he'll be able to get wide-open looks off Nikola Jokic's brilliance.
Hardaway is entering his 13th NBA season, spending five and a half of those in Dallas after coming over in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. In his 352 games with the Mavericks, he averaged 15.2 PPG while shooting 37.3% from three, even finishing 5th in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2021.
