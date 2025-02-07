Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic's debut with Lakers expected to be delayed
The Dallas Mavericks deciding to trade Luka Doncic will likely go down as the most shocking trade in NBA history. And of all teams, they had to send him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic had been out since Christmas with a calf strain but was nearing his return before the trade. Dallas had said the hope was for him to be back before All-Star break, and that looked to be the case still once he got to Los Angeles. The reports initially were that the Lakers were targeting Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers for Doncic to play his first game in the purple and gold, but plans have changed.
Despite Saturday's Lakers game getting moved to ESPN in anticipation of his return, it looks like the goal is for Doncic to play his first game since the trade on Monday against the Utah Jazz, per Marc Stein. Lakers coach (and former Maverick) JJ Redick confirmed as much after their game on Thursday against the Warriors, although nothing has been set in stone for Saturday's game yet.
Dallas is still waiting for their biggest piece of the trade to make his debut, as Anthony Davis has been sidelined with an abdominal strain. He was listed as questionable before their game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but he was ruled out, and they were still able to win. The expectation is for him to make his Mavericks debut on home on Saturday against the Houston Rockets in front of what could be a rowdy crowd still upset from trading Doncic away.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
