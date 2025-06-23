Ex-Mavericks player reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's heartbreaking NBA Finals injury
What was supposed to be a huge moment for basketball fans to celebrate quickly turned to heartbreak as Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. He got off to a hot start, hitting three deep three-pointers in the first few minutes.
Haliburton had been dealing with a calf strain suffered in Game 5, and as is the danger of playing through it, it led to his Achilles tendon giving out. He mentioned a few days about that he knew the dangers of it after seeing Kevin Durant trying to return from a calf strain in the 2019 NBA Finals before tearing his Achilles against Toronto.
Former Dallas Maverick turned Charlotte Hornet Grant Williams took to X/Twitter to react to the injury, wishing Haliburton well.
Haliburton's night ended with 9 points in just 7 minutes, going 3/4 from three-point range. The Indiana Pacers have been able to create magic all postseason, Haliburton included, with wild comebacks and game-winners. The fact that they were able to push the Thunder to seven games is an incredible testament to their team.
Haliburton did play through the strain in Game 6, but the Pacers blew the Thunder out, and he didn't have to go as hard. He finished that game with 14 points and 5 assists on 5/12 shooting in just 23 minutes, and his playing time was limited to small stretches of minutes. It's a catastrophic injury for the Pacers, not just for this series, but he'll be out for all of next year.
