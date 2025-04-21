Forgotten Nico Harrison trade drew concern from Mavericks officials
Now that the Dallas Mavericks' season is over after missing the playoffs, the deserved hit pieces about General Manager Nico Harrison are starting to fly, showing what the heavily criticized executive is like behind the scenes.
The general consensus seems to be that Harrison is a power-hungry man with a huge ego, afraid of anyone who disagrees with him, such as former director of player health and performance Casey Smith. Of the many disagreements the two men had, there was one about a trade target that may have led to Smith's reassignment and eventual dismissal.
READ MORE: Mavericks may be closing in on much-needed Nico Harrison decision
In the summer of 2022, Nico Harrison was reportedly "determined" to acquire forward Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets. The idea of Wood with the Mavs made sense, as he was a floor-spacing forward who could play the four or five, but many in the front office had concerns about Wood, including Casey Smith.
According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Smith was "among the most vocal in warning about Wood" and his poor locker room and on-court fit. But Harrison went forward with the trade anyway, acquiring Wood the night before the 2022 NBA Draft for Trey Burke, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss, fan-favorite Boban Marjanovic, and the 26th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, which became Wendell Moore Jr. Peyton Watson, Andrew Nembhard, Max Christie, and Jaylin Williams were some of the players selected soon after Moore.
Wood was in the last year of his contract at the time of the trade, and it predictably didn't work out, as the Mavericks went 38-44, with Wood averaging solid numbers: 16.6 PPG and 7.3 RPG. But for someone who says "Defense wins championships," Wood didn't follow that mantra at all, as his awful defense was why that team was so underwhelming.
Following his lone season with the Mavericks, Wood sat in free agency for a while before signing a two-year, $5.75 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers about a month before the 2023-24 season. He would play just 50 games before being waived by the team this season, speaking to how unreliable he can be.
Also following that season, Harrison would re-assign Casey Smith, one of the league's most well-regarded athletic trainers, because he was "too negative," per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. He would then leave the organization after the 2023-24 season for the New York Knicks, where he has helped them have one of their healthiest seasons alongside former Maverick Jalen Brunson, who trusted Smith as much as anyone.
Just more reason for the team to fire Nico Harrison.
READ MORE: How Mavericks GM Nico Harrison pushed legend Dirk Nowitzki away from the franchise
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter