Former Mavericks champion head coach rises in NBA History
The Dallas Mavericks have already been eliminated from the NBA postseason after falling in the play-in. With that being said, not everyone with ties to the franchise is done for the year.
Early in the second round of the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers have been one of the more surprising teams. After handling the Milwaukee Bucks with relative ease, the Pacers went into Cleveland and pulled out a 121-112 victory over the Cavaliers to steal game one.
Led by former Mavericks head coach, Rick Carlisle, the Pacers are quickly proving their run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago was no fluke.
Indiana's latest victory also marked a rise in NBA history for Carlisle. He's accumulated 76 playoff victories as a head coach, passing the legendary Chuck Daly for No. 14 all-time. Carlisle needs six more wins to reach the top 10 and with the way the Pacers are playing, that might just happen before the end of the season.
Carlisle has spent the last four seasons helping the Pacers develop into a championship contender. Indiana has qualified for the playoffs in two consecutive years and won 50 games during the 2024-25 regular season, its most since 2013-14.
Prior to his time in Indiana, Carlisle served as the head coach of the Mavericks from 2008-21. He coached franchise legend, Dirk Nowitzki, and Dallas to its first and only NBA Championship in 2011.
That season, Carlisle and the Mavericks took down the high-octane Miami Heat, who were led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Nowitzki was named the MVP of the series after averaging 26.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game as Dallas prevailed 4-2.
Carlisle stepped down from his position as head coach of the Mavericks following the 2020-21 season. Shortly after, Dallas brought in general manager Nico Harrison and current coach Jason Kidd.
Depending on how things go on Tuesday, Carlisle could continue to add to his resume. The Pacers and Cavaliers are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. on TNT.
