Mavericks have unsung hero in Max Christie after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Anthony Davis was the Dallas Mavericks' prime prize in the package from the Los Angeles Lakers for Luka Doncic, but with the All-Star big man injured, another player has stepped up in his absence.
Max Christie was seen as a throwaway in the Doncic deal, but he has played well for the Mavs since arriving in Dallas.
The third-year pro from Michigan State is averaging 15.2 points per game so far in eight appearances for the Mavs.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Christie as the team's X-Factor for the second half of the season.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving delivers massive praise for ‘budding star’ Mavericks teammate
Christie killing it for Mavs
"If only for a mild reduction in the terrible PR fallout of the Luka Dončić deal, Max Christie needs to show out between now and the end of the season. That's definitely not fair—both because the Dončić debacle isn't his fault, and because Anthony Davis was the centerpiece anyway—but a strong stretch from the 22-year-old could go a long way toward quieting the fan rebellion," Hughes writes.
"Good news: Christie has been awesome!
"Across his first six games as a Maverick, he put up 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while seemingly forgetting how to miss shots. The career 38.0 percent three-point shooter has drilled 45.5 percent of his treys in those first half-dozen Dallas contests and chipped in his typically solid wing defense.
"If he keeps that up, Dallas can feel slightly better about what still may go down as the worst trade in recent memory."
The Mavs will be better when Davis returns, but if players like Christie can give a little more in these next few weeks, it could be what pushes Dallas to the playoffs.
READ MORE: Warriors blow out Mavericks behind 30 points from Steph Curry, 126-102
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter