Former Mavericks Lottery Pick Enters G-League Showcase
Dennis Smith Jr. has been out of a job this season after playing well in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. The fact he still hasn't been signed by an NBA team is a surprise, given how many teams need a defensive-minded guard off the bench.
In an effort to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, Dennis Smith Jr. entered his name into the upcoming G-League showcase and was claimed by the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G-League affiliate. The G-League Showcase is a tournament-style event located in Orlando this season where every G-League team can perform in one place in front of NBA general managers and scouts, and players can hopefully be signed to the NBA. It will run from the 19th to the 22nd.
Smith isn't the only former lottery pick who entered his name for this showcase, as Frank Kaminsky will be playing for the Raptors 905 G-League team.
The Dallas Mavericks selected Dennis Smith Jr. 9th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he had a great rookie season, averaging 15.2 PPG and 5.2 APG, finishing 5th in Rookie of the Year voting behind Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Kyle Kuzma. Unfortunately, that would be the best season of Smith's career.
Luka Doncic was acquired in a draft-day trade leading into Smith's second season, and while he and Doncic got along, the Mavericks didn't think they could co-exist. They traded Smith to the New York Knicks in Doncic's rookie season as part of a large package that brought Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas. From there, Smith has bounced around, playing for the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets in his seven-year career.
