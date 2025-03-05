Former Maverick Luka Doncic assists Lakers' LeBron James for historic milestone
LeBron James entered Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with 49,999 points in his career between the regular season and playoffs. With just one made basket, he could become the first player to ever have 50,000 career points.
He got that historic milestone early in Tuesday's game, courtesy of an assist from former Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic. Doncic took a high screen and overhead passed it to LeBron James on the left wing, and LeBron nailed the three.
Both LeBron and Doncic had massive games against the Pelicans, as Doncic put up 30 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds, while LeBron had 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Having Doncic on the Lakers has made life easier for James, as he doesn't have to do as much playmaking and facilitating. The Lakers blew out the Pelicans 136-115.
Doncic is still turning the ball over a lot, and he was shaky at the free-throw line on Tuesday, going 6/11. But he's still assimilating himself with his new teammates, and it may take him a little while to get adjusted. Yet, he's still putting up 30/15/8 while getting used to a new city.
