Former Mavericks player calls out Nico Harrison
It turns out fans aren't the only ones turning on Mavericks GM Nico Harrison. His reputation has absolutely plummeted in the past months for a myriad of reasons, not simply related to the Doncic trade (though this is the primary catalyst).
READ MORE: Mavericks extend season, dominate Kings in Play-In Tournament, 120-106
Players, pundits, and even front office members have spoken out not just about the baffling swap that involved their homegrown superstar and Lakers forward Anthony Davis, but also the way that Harrison has handled the criticism since. Former Dallas forward Chandler Parsons spoke out about the controversial general manager on FanDuelTV.
"Imagine the GM of the Spurs making a trade and saying, 'I don't care what Tim Duncan or David Robinson [have to say]. They didn't even ask him about that. He just willingly brought up the best Mav of all time and said that his opinion doesn't matter, or the fanbase that buys the tickets...[doesn't] matter...This is just the weirdest interview I've ever seen...It's tone deaf...it's disrespectful.
READ MORE: NBA executive roasts Mavericks, Nico Harrison after recent secret media conference
"Just face the music. Say, 'This is why I did it, I believe in Anthony Davis. I don't care that he's older, I don't care that he's been hurt.' [Trashing Dirk Nowitzki] is very cowardly; it's very weird. I don't understand how they even let him do this."
Since the trade, the Mavericks are 13-20 after being 26-23 beforehand, but they did extend their season with a win in the Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. In many of those losses before the deal, Doncic had suffered from injury, but he has played in nearly every game for the Lakers. Davis played in nine regular-season games this season for Dallas after dealing with an adductor strain.
READ MORE: Mavericks receive positive Kyrie Irving injury update
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter