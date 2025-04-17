Dallas Basketball

Former Mavericks player calls out Nico Harrison

The anti-Harrison sentiment continues to build across the league.

Keenan Womack

Nov 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (left) speaks with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (left) speaks with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (right) before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It turns out fans aren't the only ones turning on Mavericks GM Nico Harrison. His reputation has absolutely plummeted in the past months for a myriad of reasons, not simply related to the Doncic trade (though this is the primary catalyst).

Players, pundits, and even front office members have spoken out not just about the baffling swap that involved their homegrown superstar and Lakers forward Anthony Davis, but also the way that Harrison has handled the criticism since. Former Dallas forward Chandler Parsons spoke out about the controversial general manager on FanDuelTV.

"Imagine the GM of the Spurs making a trade and saying, 'I don't care what Tim Duncan or David Robinson [have to say]. They didn't even ask him about that. He just willingly brought up the best Mav of all time and said that his opinion doesn't matter, or the fanbase that buys the tickets...[doesn't] matter...This is just the weirdest interview I've ever seen...It's tone deaf...it's disrespectful.

Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons
Mar 7, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons (25) makes a three point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Just face the music. Say, 'This is why I did it, I believe in Anthony Davis. I don't care that he's older, I don't care that he's been hurt.' [Trashing Dirk Nowitzki] is very cowardly; it's very weird. I don't understand how they even let him do this."

Since the trade, the Mavericks are 13-20 after being 26-23 beforehand, but they did extend their season with a win in the Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. In many of those losses before the deal, Doncic had suffered from injury, but he has played in nearly every game for the Lakers. Davis played in nine regular-season games this season for Dallas after dealing with an adductor strain.

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

