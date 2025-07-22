Former Maverick found his 'love for basketball again' after leaving Dallas
Grant Williams' time with the Dallas Mavericks did not go as planned for anyone. Nico Harrison gave up a decent amount in a sign-and-trade to get him, sending out two second-round picks, Reggie Bullock, and a 2030 first-round pick swap to bring in Williams on a four-year, $53 million contract.
It was immediately clear that he was not a fit in Dallas. His counting stats were fine, averaging 8.1 PPG while shooting 37.6% from three, but he didn't rebound well (just 3.6 RPG), and he wasn't a good enough defender, part of the reason Dallas wanted him. A few months into his Mavericks tenure, he was sent to the Charlotte Hornets, along with a 2027 first-round pick and Seth Curry, for the Mavs to get P.J. Washington, who was instantly a better fit.
Sometimes, situations just don't work out in the NBA. Grant Williams has seen that and admitted it, but he's found a basketball home in Charlotte, which is where he grew up. He talked about it on a recent episode of the "Off the Record" podcast.
“It’s been the most refreshing thing that I could’ve used for the NBA,” Williams said. “I was able to find my love for basketball again in Charlotte.”
Williams has only played in 45 games for the Hornets after he tore his ACL early last season. He'll be asked to be a veteran on a very young team after they traded away Jusuf Nurkic, and Seth Curry remains a free agent. They did sign another former Maverick, Spencer Dinwiddie, who will be one of the older players on the roster.
