Mavericks star Klay Thompson throws perfect first pitch at Rangers game

Klay Thompson throws one of the best first pitches you will ever see.

July 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks Klay Thompson prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
July 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks Klay Thompson prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has been in the news a lot this offseason, mostly due to his newfound high-profile relationship with Megan Thee Stallion and a message to Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel. Thompson and Megan have made a few public appearances recently, including at a charity event in New York, with Thompson even revealing that Megan got him a $300,000 watch.

Thompson has returned to Texas, and he was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game on Tuesday night. And it was not your typical celebrity first pitch, as it was nearly perfect.

His pitch looked like a high slider that still found the strike zone, and it was much better than his teammate P.J. Washington's first pitch last year, which one-hopped to home plate. If Thompson's is a sign of things to come for next season, the Mavericks could be a team to watch.

Thompson is coming off his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 14 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three. It wasn't the team he imagined when he signed on board, as they traded away Luka Doncic in February for Anthony Davis. Thompson mentioned wanting to come to Dallas to get the easy looks that having Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving handling the ball creates, but Nico Harrison had a different vision.

If Irving returns to the same form he was in last season, the Mavericks should be a much better team at the end of the 2025-26 season. Thompson is still an elite shooter and a smart defender, and he should start next to star rookie Cooper Flagg on the wing.

