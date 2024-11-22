Former Rising Star Says Mavs 'Threatened' Trade After Luka Doncic Draft
When the Dallas Mavericks drafted Dennis Smith Jr. 9th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of NC State, many saw him as a future star. He had a solid rookie year, averaging 15.2 PPG and 5.2 APG while finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. Dallas finished just 24-58 in his rookie campaign, which put them in striking distance to trade up in the 2018 draft for Luka Doncic.
Dennis Smith would be shipped out after playing just 32 games alongside Doncic, as he was traded as part of a package to the New York Knicks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. And according to Smith, the threats of being traded started directly after Doncic was acquired.
Smith appeared on the "Run Your Race" podcast with another former Maverick, Theo Pinson, and talked about the trade in his second season.
"We had a team with the most undrafted players in NBA history," Smith stated, "so I don't know if we [were] really trying to win, but like, I got threatened [by the Mavericks' front office], 'I haven't mentioned about trading you yet.' I was like, 'Where's that coming from?' This was in Summer League. So then the next season starts, and it gets mentioned again... I kinda knew a trade was [going to] happen."
The full package for acquiring Porzingis was Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two future first-round picks in exchange for Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, and Courtney Lee.
Dennis Smith's career started to fade after that trade. The 15.2 PPG he averaged as a rookie would be the most he'd ever average in a season. He became a solid bench defensive guard with the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets in the last few seasons. but is currently sitting without a job after seven seasons.
