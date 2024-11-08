Mavericks vs. Suns: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks will close out their five-game home stand against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, hoping to make up for the loss they suffered in Phoenix in the season's opening week. Both teams are coming off wins and looking to establish themselves in the upper tier of the Western Conference.
Dallas made easy work of the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, 119-99, to move to 5-3 on the season. Luka Doncic had one of his most efficient games of the season, putting up 27 points and 13 assists while being a +35. Because they took care of business early, Doncic played 32 minutes, and no one else played more than 28. They should have plenty of energy with Phoenix coming to town.
The Suns went down to the wire against the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Phoenix but picked up a 115-112 win to move to 7-1. They're one of three teams in the Western Conference with just one loss and would like to separate themselves from the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Mavs want to catch back up to this group.
Bradley Beal didn't play in the last game between these two teams, but Phoenix still came away with a 114-102 win on October 26th. Luka Doncic had 40 points in that game, while Kevin Durant had 31, and this should be yet another entertaining matchup between the Mavs and Suns.
Here's everything you need to know for this Western Conference rivalry.
Date/Time: Friday, November 8th, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 5-3, Suns 7-1
TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA-TV, Arizona's Family 3TV/Arizona's Family Sports
Spread: Mavericks -3.5
Over/Under: 230.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -164, Suns +138
