Warriors star Draymond Green calls Cooper Flagg 'lucky'
The Dallas Mavericks officially introduced top overall pick Cooper Flagg on Friday afternoon, bringing him into a team ready to compete for championships. That's rare for a first overall pick, as they usually go to teams who have been struggling and don't have a lot of building blocks.
Dallas is different, though. They have multiple stars on the roster already with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (once he's healthy), young glue guys like Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington, a Hall of Fame sharpshooter in Klay Thompson, and rim-protecting lob threats in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. That's a lot of talent for a first overall pick to step into.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green thinks Cooper Flagg should be counting his blessings that he landed in Dallas, calling him "lucky" on a recent episode of the "Draymond Green Show."
"I don't think he could have asked for anything better as the number one pick," Green said. "You ain't gotta go average 25 points on a bad team or 20 points on a bad team.
"You get to go compete and learn from some of the best, you know, so I think that's great. A lot of times, when you're the number one pick, you go to a s----- organization. This time, it's going to a great organization."
Flagg said as much in his introductory press conference, calling it a "blessing" to be able to learn from future Hall of Famers on a team ready to win now. Flagg's family wasn't sure how he'd handle being on a losing team, as he's won at every place he's been. Even if Dallas has some question marks with their roster construction, they should at least be competing for a playoff spot in Flagg's rookie year.
