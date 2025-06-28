Steph Curry's 6-word message to Cooper Flagg after 2025 NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks officially introduced Cooper Flagg to the Dallas media on Friday afternoon, welcoming the top overall pick to the city and the organization. It was a mostly normal press conference, besides Flagg saying he's never seen Jason Kidd's highlights and Nico Harrison saying fans are starting to see the vision as if they didn't completely luck into getting Flagg.
Flagg is as high-profile a prospect as the NBA has seen in recent memory outside of Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson. His name has been floating around for years as the next guy to watch out for, and his name only continued to explode when he played for the USA Select Team for Team USA's Olympic practices, and he held his own as a 17-year-old against NBA superstars.
Like many prospects, Flagg also went to a number of high-profile camps to improve his game and get in front of other players. Among the camps he attended was the camp of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
On Friday, Curry posted a picture on his Instagram story of him and Flagg at his camp with the caption "Curry Camp -> NBA. Let's get it!!"
Flagg already has the respect of many of the NBA's stars. Even in Anthony Davis' congratulatory video that the Mavericks posted, he mentioned Flagg hitting a shot over him at Team USA camp last year that Davis needs to get him back for. Potential concerns about fit with P.J. Washington were immediately denied by Washington, who thinks they can fit in well together. And Kyrie Irving narrated the hype video that Dallas posted during the Draft.
