Warriors' Stephen Curry Comments on Klay Thompson Leaving For Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made a big splash on Monday, agreeing to a 3-year, $50 million contract with Klay Thompson, ending a 13-year run with the Golden State Warriors. It also splits up one of the most iconic duos in NBA History of Thompson and Stephen Curry, A.K.A. the Splash Brothers.
On Tuesday, Curry posted 30 photos of him and Thompson on his Instagram story, with a message bidding Thompson farewell at the end.
The story said "Gonna miss you @klaythompson. Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and @money23green [Draymond Green]. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy."
Curry and Thompson accomplished everything a pairing could in the NBA, winning four NBA championships, making a combined 15 All-Star games, and combining to make 6,228 three-pointers, by far the most in NBA history. Curry saying they changed the way the game is played couldn't be more correct, every team needs a scoring point guard now, especially one with three-point range.
Thompson remolded the thought of what a 3&D guard could be, as the Warriors involved him in the offense, bringing him around multiple screens to free up an inch of space for him to shoot. He's not the player he once was at the height of the Warriors' dynasty, especially since he tore his ACL and Achilles tendon within the last five years, but he is still an effective shooter who should make life easier for Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
