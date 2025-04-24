Rockets owner trolls Mavericks, Luka Doncic trade with Donald Trump
When an in-state rival that hasn't won a playoff series since the COVID-19 Bubble is trolling your team, you know you've got it bad, and the Dallas Mavericks have it bad.
Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February in an effort to "win now" and missed the playoffs, and the entire NBA world is pitying the Mavericks fans while making fun of the front office. Mavs GM Nico Harrison and Governor Patrick Dumont haven't helped matters with every public and private comment they've made in the last two and a half months.
Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, a graduate of the University of Houston and their chairman of the board of regents, revealed during a speech celebrating the basketball team's appearance in the national championship game that he was recently in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. And what did they discuss?
"I was in the White House in the Oval Office, with the Prime Minister of Italy and the President last Thursday," Fertitta said. "And we talked about the Houston Cougars, I promise you, for at least a minute and a half. And then we talked about that dumbass Luka Doncic trade Dallas did."
For one of the Mavericks' biggest rivals to say this should have Patrick Dumont on the phone right now trying to fire Nico Harrison. The Rockets should be celebrating that Doncic is no longer in Texas, but instead, even they are calling it an idiotic move.
These are the first public comments Fertitta has made about the Luka Doncic trade, but it's safe to say he doesn't seem like a big fan of the idea.
