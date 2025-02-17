How did Mavericks star Kyrie Irving perform in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving made his ninth NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday night, taking place in 2025's contest in San Francisco. It was a different type of event this year, as they switched to a four-team tournament-style event, attempting to increase the competitiveness.
Irving was on Shaquille O'Neal's "Team OGs" along with LeBron James (who sat the games out with "injury"), Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Damian Lillard. But how did Irving perform?
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving reveals the secret behind his elite NBA ball-handling skills
In the semifinals, Irving's Team OGs beat the Rising Stars 42-35, with Irving putting up 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. In that game, he had this nice alley-oop to his former Boston Celtic teammate Jaylen Brown.
With the win, Team OGs move on to face Charles Barkley's "Global Stars," with the OGs dominating 41-25. Irving made an extra basket in the championship, putting up 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Stephen Curry was named All-Star Game MVP.
Irving will now get to enjoy a few days off, as the Mavericks don't play again until Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas entered the All-Star Break winning four of their last five games, but they'll be without the majority of their frontcourt for the foreseeable future.
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick Jalen Brunson calls Luka Doncic-Lakers trade a 'head-scratcher'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter