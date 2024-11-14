How Has the Jazz's Lineup Changed Since the Last Mavericks Matchup?
The Mavericks and Jazz clash tonight after playing earlier this season in a game on October 28, in which Dallas emerged victorious by a score of 110-102. Both teams struggled from deep, shooting a combined 21-of-74 from beyond the arc. The Mavs dominated in the paint, blocking 12 shots and scoring 60 points in the paint between Luka Doncic and the Dallas bigs.
Since the last game, both teams have undergone a rash of injuries. For Dallas, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively have both missed time with a knee injury and a shoulder injury, respectively. The Jazz will be without forward Taylor Hendricks for the rest of the season after he suffered a gruesome leg break in the last game between the two teams, and center Walker Kessler will be out for tonight's game as well with a hip issue.
Collin Sexton is playing the lead guard spot after playing more off-ball last season, and for 2024, he is averaging 15.7 points per game on 44.2% overall and 39.4% from deep. Considering a decent amount of his reps in Cleveland were at the lead initiator spot, it makes sense to move him back to the spot at which he is more comfortable.
The starter at off-guard will be second-year Baylor product Keyonte George, who has struggled greatly with efficiency this season and is shooting 32.3% from the field and 29.3% from three. He is however facilitating the offense with decent production at 6.1 assists per game to 3.0 turnovers. His 14.9 points per game ranks fourth on the Jazz as he adjusts to his new role off the ball after playing the majority of his minutes as the lead guard last year.
Rookie Cody Williams has been playing the wing spot for the Jazz, averaging 22.1 minutes per game over 10 games which includes seven starts. The little brother of Thunder forward Jalen Williams, he's had a tough time adjusting to the NBA level from his collegiate days at Colorado, as his shot has yet to start falling at a consistent clip. He's posted 3.8 points per game and a 26.4% average from the field, including just 17.2% from three.
At power forward, the Jazz have Lauri Markkanen, who was the subject of much speculation in the trade market last season. Second on Utah in both points per game (16.7) and rebounds per game (6.3), Markkanen has had some down games this season, scoring just eight points against Milwaukee in 29 minutes and seven against Sacramento in 17 minutes, a game in which he left early due to back spasms. Despite not being off to the hottest start, Markkanen is the most valuable player on the Utah roster and should be the focus of the Maverick defense tonight.
Because typical starter Walker Kessler is sidelined, it's likely that the Jazz go with John Collins as an additional post player next to Markkanen. Collins actually leads in Utah in points per game and rebounds per game despite starting the season as a bench player, subbing in when Hendricks went down with his leg injury. He's averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 boards per game, as well as 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in his eighth NBA season.
Some of the players off the bench in this game will be rookie point guard Isaiah Collier, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson, small forward Johnny Juzang, and rookie forward Kyle Filipowski. The Jazz overall have not been down this year, and Dallas needs this win to get back to .500 for the season. Expect a big effort from the Mavs tonight against a team that, from a talent standpoint, likely cannot compete.
